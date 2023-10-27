LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s homecoming weekend in Lawrence. The game is bringing in special guests like FOX Sports analysts and alumni from the University of Kansas.

The stage is set on The Hill outside Memorial Stadium. For FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff crew.

The theme for this year‘s homecoming celebration is Rara Jayhawk. It’s a nod to tradition and the rock chalk chant.

Students and alumni are ready for KU’s homecoming game.

“I live in Chicago. I got off work at five yesterday and drove eight hours through the night to get here,” Zach Fehsel said.

Fehsel graduated in May, and Saturday will be his first homecoming as an alum.

“You can definitely tell a lot more people traveled to come. There’s more fun things going on, definitely more tailgates than normal,” KU student Isabel said.

Part of that fun is the FOX Big Noon Kickoff taking over The Hill on game day.

Urban Meyer and his crew prep ahead of the Jayhawks showdown against No. 6 Oklahoma.

This will be the first appearance for Kansas on FOX Big Noon Kickoff, but the second time the Jayhawks have hosted a national pregame show.

Meyer understands the excitement.

“It’s been several years since Kansas has been this good. They’re a legitimate threat for the Big 12 Conference Championship,” Meyer said. “They’ve got a great coach, they’ve got great players. Look at this atmosphere. This is a showcase moment for the Kansas Jayhawks.”

The University of Kansas said military jets will put on a show with a flyover just before kick-off Saturday.

Campus got an earful Friday afternoon as F-16s did a practice run. It only helps build the excitement leading up to the block party on Friday night. Then, game day.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff starts Saturday at 9 a.m. The game starts at 11. You can watch both on FOX4.