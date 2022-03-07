LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — KU’s Ochai Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Agbaji was the league’s leading scorer overall (19.8 ppg) and in conference games (19.65 ppg). He was third in field goal percentage (.477/208-436), second in 3-point field goal percentage (.411/86-209), second in 3-pointers made per game (2.87) and seventh in free throw percentage (.767/92-120).

Agbaji was a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week winner this season.

Kansas State’s Nijel Pack was named Most Improved Player.

Pack averaged 17 points a game and led the conference in three-point percentage with 43.6%. Pack and Agbaji were both named to First Team All-Big 12. Agbaji and Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams were both unanimous selections.

Christian Braun received All-Big 12 second team while Jalen Wilson made All-Big 12 third team.

Kansas’ Dajuan Harris and K-State’s Markquis Nowell were named to the All-Defensive Team while KU’s KJ Adams Jr. was named to the All-Defensive Team. Harris and Nowell also received All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Adams Jr. and K-State’s Mark Smith were named to the All-Newcomer Team.