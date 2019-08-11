Lake Afton Park off limits after blue-green algae warning

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Zeth Scott’s family comes to Lake Afton just about every weekend.

“Just want to come out here and get away from everything,” said Scott.

This weekend was no different but with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) placing Lake Afton on the blue-green algae warning list, he knew it wouldn’t be the typical trip.

Scott said he took a close look at the water and it looked too green so they backed away from it.

“I was kind of worried so we just went down and played in the sand,” said Scott. “I don’t need [my son] getting sick it could really harm him.”

They do enjoy getting in the water but this weekend they are finding things to do on land like bringing out his one-year-old son’s favorite toys to play with instead.

Others like fishing fanatic Clayton Hickman who lives here says he takes extra care to avoid it at a time like this.

He learned his lesson more than a decade ago while fishing in another Kansas lake during a blue -green algea bloom.

“You know you reel your fish in or something like this and you always go, ” said Hickman wiping his mouth with his hand. “There it’s transferred right there. It’s like the flu a bad flu.”

That’s why he’s concerned after seeing some parents still allowing their children to get in.

“I’m worried about the kids and the dogs getting into it,” said Hickman.

KDHE will test the water on Monday and the results are reported the following Thursday.

While the warning still stands, all contact with water should be avoided including fishing and boating.

If it does come in contact with your skin you should wash clean with water as soon as possible.