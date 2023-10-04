WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There has been a push in Lane County to build more homes, and the Lane County Community Foundation has an interesting way of achieving that goal.

The foundation and the “Dighton Builds The Future” initiative is fundraising for the efforts with a $70,000 match from the Patterson Family Foundation.

Logan Campbell, the executive director for the Lane County Community Foundation, said housing has always been an issue, but now they are losing teacher and workers because of it.

The method for solving the housing issue? If you build it, they will come, Campbell said.

“The goal of this is to take donated money we receive and build a home, either a single family home or a duplex or small apartment building and then as we sell that either to a home owner or a developer or something of that nature then we turn around and take that money and build another one,” Campbell said.

The matching funds are for donations raised in the month of October. Campbell said once the nonprofit feels enough homes have been built, they’ll put the remaining funds toward childcare neeeds.