LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not specify what prompted Unrein to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will be performed to determine what led to Unrein’s death. The KDOC says it is not COVID-19 related.

Per protocol, his death is under investigation.