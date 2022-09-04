WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– People from a multitude of cultures call Wichita home. This Labor Day weekend people had a chance to celebrate one they might not be familiar with. It has been three years since people could gather for this annual celebration. The three-day festival gives people the chance to showcase parts of Laos’ culture.

From dancing to street food to a fashion show, the festival has it all. But there is more than that

the three-day festival coincides with a Buddhist ceremony.

“The story of the Buddha, he is the superhero. He likes to make generosity, he shares donations for all the people, he helps the people and the poor people and then we bring these teachings to teach the people about these events,” said Khamphou Milayome.



Sunday is the final day of the Lao Festival. The celebration starts at 10 a.m and runs until 8 p.m. at 2550 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS.