HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.

According to Harvey County Dispatch, the fire is located south of Harvey County West Park.

Halstead Fire/EMS posted to Facebook asking the public to avoid the area of NW 12th St between N River Park Rd and N Golden Prairie Rd as traffic is affecting fire units.

Dispatch told KSN that there are over 20 fire apparatuses working on the fire and that they have requested assistance from McPherson, Reno, and Sedgwick County.

Harvey County is currently not approving controlled burns at this time due to the fire.

KSN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.