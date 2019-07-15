One hurt in officer-involved shooting in North Wichita

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — Wichita police confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting in the area near 51st and North Meridian, south of Valley Center.

Police say the incident started as a domestic disturbance and ended with a 26-year-old man being shot by police. That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

Multiple patrol crews are surrounding the intersection of 51st and Meridian, as they are investigating in the area. Traffic is still moving through the area.

Neighbors say they’ve seen police in the fields around the intersection. Investigators are expected to be on the scene throughout the night, to determine what happened.

KSN has a crew on scene and is working to find out more about what led to the incident.