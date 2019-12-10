Large reward for missing College Hill dog prompts scam attempts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita family is warning pet owners about possible scammers after they were contacted several times while searching for their missing dog.

The Turner family lives in College Hill and their rat terrier, Roy got out of the backyard on Thursday (Dec. 5) and has been missing since.

“We are devastated,” said Toney Turner, Roy’s owner. “Even our dogs. No one is trying to play. They just kind of lay around and mope.”

Courtesy: The Turner Family

The reward for Roy has reached $1,000 thanks to support from the community and family members.

But, while the Turners have tried to get their four-legged friend back, they almost fell victim to scammers.

“I had a person say [her] ex-boyfriend has your dog and he’s a flipper, so you better get to him quick,” said Turner.

Other scammers have sent links to try to get information from the family.

“He wanted $125 and wanted us to pay through Cash App,” said Turner. “When we asked for proof that he had Roy, he got real belligerent.”

The Turners luckily did not fall for the scams, but they worry other emotional pet owners who are searching for their missing pet might.

“Be very skeptical,” said Turner. “Make sure that you get pictures or any kind of relative information before you’re handing over money. There are quite a few people who are just trying to make a quick buck.”

The Turners said they are trying to stay optimistic while the search for Roy continues.

Courtesy: The Turner Family

“We just want him home,” said Turner.

The Wichita Police Department warns people who are planning to meet up to sell a pet or other item. Officers said to set up the meeting for a public place like the police department and to never go to those meetups alone.

If you have any information about people attempting to scam pet owners, contact your local police department or county’s prosecuting attorney’s office.

Roy was wearing a grey collar when he got out of the backyard. He is a trained dog. Contact the numbers on the flyer if you have any information.