Larry Gaines trial will go to jury for decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Driving under the influence and aggravated battery are two points jurors will consider Wednesday afternoon in the Larry Gaines trial.

Gaines is charged with aggravated assault in the May 22, 2018 accident that left MMA fighter Carmella Jones fighting for her life.

In morning testimony on Wednesday, Dr. Timothy Rohrig testified about blood tests relating to the accident. Dr. Rohrig is a toxicology expert at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

Dr. Rohrig testified the blood alcohol level of Mr. Gaines was at least two times the legal limit when blood was drawn three and a half hours after the accident in 2018.

In court testimony, witnesses said Mr. Gaines told police he was hung over the morning of the accident.

In Kansas, any blood alcohol above 0.08 is considered an impaired state. Dr. Rohrig said the blood draw on Mr. Gaines came back as twice that level.

Judge Kevin O’Connor began the afternoon portion of the trial going over juror instructions. Jurors are awaiting jury instructions to make a decision.

Carmella Jones grandmother is again in the courtroom and today says Carmella continues to try and recover.

