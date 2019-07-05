Last minute shoppers flocking to firework tents

It is not too late to get some of your favorite fireworks in Wichita.

“Well we been pretty busy. It is just been a whole lot of people the last few hours and it is just people coming and going,” says Fireworks Tent Manager Alexis Luna.

“I am going to do some grilling blow some stuff up, you know, it is America,” says Wichitan Chris Snapp.

Everyone has their reasons to buy fireworks.

“My fiance wants to light some off. She like fountains and everything,” says Alex Greggerson.

“I am getting those last minute fireworks brother,” Snapp adds.

It has been a packed tent on 13th and West selling everything legal and everything fun.

“I got a couple of fountains,” says Snapp. “We got a lot of awesome fountains here so that is going to be fun.”

Luna says , “A lot of people has just been coming non-stop.”

There are the popular options, like the swords, the Snappers, and some of the big mixed packs.

It’s the last minute crowd but they still have big plans for the evening, even if some people didn’t know exactly what they wanted. People can cash in on fireworks until midnight, July 5th, giving them enough time to celebrate what the holiday is about.

“Thanks to all the men and women who serve,” says Greggerson, “without them, we would not have this fun holiday.”