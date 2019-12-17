1  of  3
Last-Minute Shopping: Finding deals & avoiding debt

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – A mid-season report on holiday shopping suggests it’s even better than predicted, but retailers are still dishing out deals for last-minute shoppers.

“Because it’s a shorter shopping season, that means retailers are clamoring for shoppers business and every single day counts,” says RetailMeNot.com’s Sara Skirboll.  “You don’t see a deal today, make sure to check back tomorrow”

Skirboll also has another little trick you can try to save even more.

“Shop around.  Put things in your cart and leave your website. If you are actually logged in, I can almost guarantee you’ll get an email in your inbox saying ‘we saw you abandoning your cart here is a 10 percent off code on us,'” she says.

