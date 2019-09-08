Latest design for Wichita’s McAdams pool revealed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New improvements are coming to Wichita’s McAdams pool. The latest designs were revealed to the community Saturday at the District 1 breakfast at McAdams Park Recreation Center. It’s been three months since Wichita City Council voted to reopen it.

“I feel that we’ve been given another chance,” said Frances Jackson, the Past Presiding Elder of the African American Council of Elders of Wichita.

The Council of Elders is one of several groups who fought to keep the McAdams pool open. They believe seeing the planned upgrades on paper is a step closer to bringing it back better than ever.

“My kids learned to swim here, and now my son is 66 years old so that’s how far it goes back,” said Geneva Holloway, Queen Mother of the African American Council of Elders of Wichita. “This is a legacy being reborn and reestablished.”

The current blueprint for the pool includes big and small slides, a climbing wall, water basketball and volleyball, shaded areas and a lounge area.

Some basic renovations will also take place such as replacing the pool’s piping, filter system and fence. Improvements that total close to $2 million.

The new features selected were picked based on what the community and especially the youth wanted.

“We went and toured schools,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council. “I took staff with me to elementary schools, middle schools and the young people said they didn’t want a rectangle full of water they wanted some cool stuff.”

The original architect of McAdams pool, Charles McAfee chimed in on the design creation.

“To have it reestablished and to have him offer ideas was also exciting to us because we think it’s a shame for the person who did it to not even be included but in the end he was and we’re thankful for that,” Jackson said.

“I think it’s going to excite the community and all the folks who really fought to save the pool are also willing to fight to make sure we get people in the pool,” said councilman Johnson.

The latest designs are expected to go before city council in October to approve the final design and start bidding for contractors. Construction is expected to begin in November with a completion date of May 2020 in time for it to open Memorial Day Weekend.

