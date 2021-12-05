Latinx students now eligible to apply for Hispanic scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation is now accepting applicants for scholarships towards the 2022 academic school year. To be eligible for this scholarship students must be at least 50 percent Hispanic, and live in the Wichita, Derby, Andover, Valley Center, Maize, or the Goddard area.

On top of that, students must be a senior in high school to be eligible for this aid. This program has helped more than 500 students since its launch. The scholarship allows students to achieve their goals while realizing that higher education is possible. It helps pay for all four years and gives extra aid to buy necessities like books, and class materials.



“Many of these students have family support but they don’t necessarily have the resources to be maybe successful or to feel confident in attending college or a university,” said Micaela Ramírez, Executive Director of Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation.

The deadline for the scholarship is January 22.