LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 19-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man is facing charges in connection to child sex crimes at a day care.

Lawrence police told FOX4 on Wednesday officers were investigating a possible sex crime against a child at a local child care facility.

During the investigation, Mateo Wills was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail.

Wills is being charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

Charging documents state the crimes that happened between November 2021 and July 2022.

Police said because this is a sex crime and an ongoing investigation, they are unable to provide further information.