League 42 cancels season over coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular youth baseball league has canceled its season due to concerns over coronavirus. League 42 made the announcement Thursday.  

Youth baseball is a family tradition for Talia Shinault and her two sons.

“I love being at their games and recording and screaming they name,” said Talia Shinault.

“I was excited to see all of my teammates again,” said Taryn Redd.

They’ve suited up for league 42 since it started in 2014. For the first time in seven years they won’t be able to do that after heir season cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus.

“It will be a big loss for us this year because you know we’ve all kind of became a big family getting to know one another,” said Shinault.

“I was heartbroken inside and I bet my brother is too,” said Taryn Redd, League 42 player.

Founder and executive director Bob Lutz said making the call to cancel the season was tough but it’s what’s best.

“We’re all going through unprecedented times. While we’re heartbroken that we’re not going to have a season we know we’re doing the right thing,” said Lutz.

Lutz is considering putting together a fall season as an alternative.

“That’s what we’re pointing toward that’s what we hope that in September all this stuff will have lifted and we can get back on the fields playing baseball,” said Lutz.

Lutz also wants to plan a special ceremony later in the year to honor the 14-year-olds like Taryn who will be aging out of the league.

