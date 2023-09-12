WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — League 42 athletes are trading bats and baseballs for pencils and books. The organization began its new learning initiative at the Leslie Rudd Learning Center this week.

The program is called Bright Lights. In it, children K-5 are participating in reading programs, while 6-8 graders focus on math.

It’s all made possible because of work from two league educators, Leslie Rudd scholars from Wichita State University, retired teachers, and high school tutors. While baseball is the core of the league, they also aspire to have well-rounded athletes.

“Ultimately, that’s what this is all about is helping kids and in any way that we can and any way that we can think of,” said League 42 Executive Director Bob Lutz. “In doing this and getting into the Leslie Rudd Learning Center and everything that it offers, we’ve grown, and we think we’ve grown in a really positive way.”

Imagination and innovation are the elements going into the new education program.

“They’re taking their learning outside of the classroom, and so this is supposed to be a safe place for them to want to learn and be encouraged to learn new things,” said Nathan Anderson, League 42 Assistant Director of Education.

Some activities include throwing baseballs in the practice facility to help the children with math calculations. Staff explains they want their children to feel like they are having fun instead of just being in a regular tutoring session.

We want to be somewhere where the kids want to come and hang out not only for their educational needs but also for their social and emotional needs to hang out with these scholars and college students,” said Chitra Harris, League 42’s Director of Education.

Families are appreciative of the extensive support the organization is offering its athletes.

“I’m in awe, and that’s a positive because it’s one thing upgrading your skills as far as sports… But the education is something that you don’t find in many places, and I’m just totally surprised,” said League 42 grandparent Mary Holden.

The program is their first big step to develop the kids outside of their sports.

“I’m ready to grow my math skills and just become a better person,” said League 42 athlete Justin Holden. “I think I can make some new friends, see some old teammates and yeah, have some fun.”

Lutz says they are also working on other initiatives that include working with law enforcement and completing a passion project.