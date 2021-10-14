Leak in service line leaves some in east Wichita without water Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita sent out a Tweet Thursday night about receiving calls about the water being out in the Pawnee and Rock area.

“There is a leak in the service line at 8600 E Mt Vernon that required us to take the main down,” the Tweet stated.

The city says it is a routine repair that should not take long and those in the area can expect to be without water for a couple of hours.

This water main break comes a weak after a water main break that caused Wichita and surrounding cities to have a boil water advisory.

