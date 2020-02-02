LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring long-time friend Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — The sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

Many athletes and professional teams have taken to social media to write tributes, including longtime friend, LeBron James.

Now, the former Cleveland Cavalier player is unveiling a new tattoo to honor Kobe.

James shared a photo of the new ink on his Facebook page.

The design features a black mamba and both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Right underneath are the words “Mamba 4 life.”

