WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –One local gardening program is educating the public and their children by showing them how to grow their own food.

Garden Manager at Legacy Garden Works, Lauren Scislowski says this program teaches kids about food security and healthy lifestyle choices.

The thought behind the program is If kids grow their own veggies, they are much more likely to want to eat them.

“There is a plant called wood sorrel and it’s everyone’s favorite plant because it looks like this heart-shaped clover thing and it tastes like lemon so it’s really delicious once we show the kids this, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I found it in my driveway. I found it in my house,’” Scislowski said.

Currently, the program has 90 kids involved. The kids are divided into 3 sessions in June and July

and can plant, grow, and pick their own fruits and veggies throughout those months.

“We are funded through a grant. It’s a USDA specialty crop grant which is about promoting specialty crops and produce. So, it is great for families because they don’t have to pay anything,” Scislowski said.

The program is currently full, but families can get on a waitlist for next season. For more information, you can visit their official website.