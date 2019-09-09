Legally blind athlete has a vision to run

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) -An athlete and his coach are a running inspiration in the town of Ulysses.

“I could probably do a marathon,” said cross country runner, Quincy Sierra.

12-year-old cross country runner Quincy Sierra may not have his sight, but he hasn’t lost his vision for running.

“I guess I just wanted to get some exercise, you know, be in sports like my brother,” he said.

Quincy was born with no central vision, but that hasn’t stopped him from living a life full of activities, including band, cross country and possibly track in the fall.

At his first meet last week, coach Cory Bixler was by his side, running with him for guidance.

Coach Bixler said Quincy is an inspiration to many people.

“Not a lot of folks would have that positivity around them and it’s pretty great,” said Bixler

He is known to be pretty quick.

“I make him run,” he said.

“Certainly I’m slowing him down. Yeah, he’s dragging me along,” Bixler said.

Although it does come with challenges…

“There was kinda a big hole I guess in the ground and I fell in it and I got a little bit banged up,” said Quincy.

He said he hopes that athletes like him never give up chasing their dreams.

“If you wanna do a sport, go for it. If you want to do whatever you want to do, just practice and get good at it,” he said.

