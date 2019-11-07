Less than a year later, the Union Station TIF District expands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A redevelopment plan is working out so well for a downtown Wichita district that it is expanding less than a year after opening.

Nearly six months after opening for business, The Union Station TIF District is expanding.

The TIF or “tax increment financing,” is where property taxes are used to offset the cost of redevelopment.

The first Union Station District was approved in 2014. The money will be used to expand the old Ice House building near Union Station.

The cost is expected to be under $9 million dollars.