Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

Less than a year later, the Union Station TIF District expands

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A redevelopment plan is working out so well for a downtown Wichita district that it is expanding less than a year after opening.

Nearly six months after opening for business, The Union Station TIF District is expanding.

The TIF or “tax increment financing,” is where property taxes are used to offset the cost of redevelopment.

The first Union Station District was approved in 2014. The money will be used to expand the old Ice House building near Union Station.

The cost is expected to be under $9 million dollars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories