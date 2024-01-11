LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The pink building in Liberal will get to stay pink.

In 2023, the owners of Chikas Fresas purchased a building on Kansas Avenue in Liberal to expand their business. They received approval for their interior renovations but said that the city inspector told them that they didn’t need any permits for the exterior.

The owners decided to paint their building pink, the business’ signature color. Midway through the process, the city issued a correction notice to stop immediately with the color and all exterior renovations.

Liberal’s zoning code requires color changes in the Kansas Avenue Overlay District to get approval from the zoning and planning commission, so it was up to the commission to decide the future of the building.

Jose Lara, the Mayor of Liberal, said that the city doesn’t follow a specific color scheme and decided to push for a repeal of the almost 20-year-old ordinance.

The business was allowed to finish exterior renovations until the city’s planning and zoning commission came to a decision.

On Thursday night, the city’s planning and zoning commission held a work session that was open to the public. This is where they voted to approve the color.

Mayor Lara says city commissioners will be discussing the possibility of repealing the ordinance on Jan. 23.