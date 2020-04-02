‘Life safety is the most important aspect at that point’: Officials encourage use of public storm shelters

1  of  54
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘Life safety is the most important aspect at that point’: Officials encourage use of public storm shelters

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is severe weather season in Kansas. Unlike, previous years the coronavirus is causing an addition challenge. What do you do if you head a tornado siren and a public shelter is your only option?

While social distancing is important for preventing the spread, officials say there should be no hesitation. “If a tornado warning is issued and people need to seek shelter they should do that and that should be their priority, not worrying about social distancing or things like that. Life safety is the most important aspect at that point,” said Cody Charvat, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Operations Officer.

Maize Chief of Police Matt Jensby agrees. He says keeping their town’s public shelters open was never in question. “It really wasn’t even a hard decision at all. It has to do with the safety of people in our community and providing those services or those facilities when there is an imminent threat to the safety of people,” said Chief Jensby.

If the shelters are needed, those who are inside are encouraged to follow the coronavirus prevention guidelines, “Social distancing while at those shelters and they are big enough to provide ample space for people to be separated,” said Jensby.

Governor Laura Kelly says it is up to the local owners of the public storm shelters on whether or not they open.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says don’t wait. Now is the time to call your usual storm shelter, “Definitely, do your research. Find those places that are going to be open and use those shelters when severe weather strikes because if you have a tornado that is imminent you definitely need to take shelter from that,” she said.

