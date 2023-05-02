WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced Tuesday morning that 40 lifeguard positions are open ahead of the upcoming pool season beginning May 29.

If the positions don’t fill in time, the pools may have to close on a rolling schedule, and hours could be reduced. Many summer festivities could be affected by the lack of proper staffing.

“We often have parties and get-togethers and gatherings at the swimming pools, and that’ll just make it a little more difficult for those families to schedule those,” said Troy Houtman, the City of Wichita Director of Parks and Recreation.

Houtman also notes that daycares and summer camps often visit the local pools, and scheduling visits could become difficult this year.

But the problem isn’t just in Wichita. The City of Salina Parks and Recreation aquatics supervisor Andrea Linder says they are also in need of 30-40 lifeguards.

“I’m part of the Kansas Parks and Recreation Aquatics Board, and so all of us across the state are really struggling,” added Linder.

Rock River Rapids in Derby requires more than 30 lifeguards per shift to keep the park operating. “We’ve gone to a three-percent raise each year [lifeguards] return,” says Derby Aquatic Commission Director Donita Grinde-Houtman.

Wichita, Derby, and Salina all say they’ve increased incentives for lifeguards, like free training, free pool access, and higher pay. Keeping the pools open is an important part of maintaining the communities.

“Coming to the pool is really a family-friendly, affordable activity. It tends to decrease anxiety, and if people are swimming in warm water, it tends to decrease depression,” said Grinde-Houtman.

“There are so many drownings every year. And so it is really important for communities to have access to a pool,” explained Linder.

To apply for a lifeguard position for the City of Wichita, you can visit here.