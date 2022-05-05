TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A lightning strike on a Topeka home that started a fire caused almost $1 million in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to find light smoke coming from the roofline of a home at 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. The Topeka Fire Department said the firefighters then found fire rapidly spreading through the attic as they kept looking.

(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

TFD investigated the cause and, after concluding lightning hit the house, gave an estimate of $769,310 in damage to the home and its contents. More specifically, that figure breaks down to $519,310 in structural damage and $250,000 in contents lost.

Another lightning strike on Wednesday at McConnell Air Force Base hit an airman who was hospitalized. The airman was conscious when responders completed an initial assessment and were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The TFD, American Medical Response, and the Topeka Police Department responded to the fire.