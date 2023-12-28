WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After nearly 30 years, the annual Lights at Ability Point are coming to an end. The last chance to see them will be Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m. All of the proceeds go toward serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“So many of the families that will come through say we come each and every year as part of our holiday tradition,” Executive Director Kevin Fish said. “A lot of them come on the same day every year, and they say we always come the Saturday before Christmas or we always come on Christmas Eve. It has been part of our tradition for so long. And that’ll be one of the hard things, and we’ve been kind of planning this transition for a few years.”

When they started in the 90s, no one was doing lights like Ability Point. Over the years, it evolved into what it is today, changing locations and adding the tallest lighted tree in Kansas.

There are nearly 1.7 million lights on display, and David Austin with Ability Point says it was a hard decision.

“While it’s gonna be sad to see this go away, we’re going out with gratitude,” Austin said. “We truly are. We want to thank the community for 27 great years.”

Many factors played into the end of the lights. One is that the amount of people coming has been dropping, and there is more competition now with light displays at different places in Wichita.

“There’s a lot of other people doing lights,” Austin said. “Folks have a lot of other options to choose, and we completely understand that, and we celebrate that as a city.”

“There have been so many other wonderful displays that have kind of come up,” Fish said. “We knew that at some point, we needed to come up with something fresh and different. And you know, with a lot of our events, we’ve had to transition over the years. So it’s going to be hard, and we knew this was going to be one of the hard ones because it’s a tradition for us too.”

Austin says they have also experienced vandalism and theft over the years.

The display takes nearly six months of planning and almost 7,000 volunteer hours.

“When you look at those resources, you know sometimes you got to reinvent and look at another tradition,” Austin said. “It’s a lot, and when you look at those six to 7,000 volunteer hours that went into making this happen, you know what else can we do? And I think there’s something better and greater we can do.”

Ability Point is in negotiations with other places about what to do with the lights.

They are looking at other fundraising options, as the light display brought in $50,000-$60,000 each year.

“That is absolutely something that went into the equation. I was looking at what else we can do, and we’ve had some internal conversations and discussions,” Austin said. “We’re not quite ready to announce what that is, but we think it’ll be another fun, fun event.”

Thursday night will be by donation only as a thank you to the community.

“Every event, every fundraiser has a lifespan,” Austin said. “All good things have to come to an end. We kind of looked at it this year and said this should be our last year. We wanted to let the community know in advance so they can come out and say goodbye with us. Sometimes you just got to rip the band-aid off.”

Attendees at the light display say it is bittersweet.

“It’s really going to be sad to see them go. It’s been a fabulous outing. People love seeing the lights. They always do a good job,” Gary Clark with Wichita Limo Service said.

He says they have been running cars through the display for years, and his favorite part is the people there.

Cherry and Paul Love say they have been attending the display since their kids were young, and it has become a tradition.

“It’s going to make me very sad because this is one of our main events for the holiday,” Cherry Love said. “Wichita doesn’t have very much, right? So if this goes away, we don’t know where we’re going to go.”