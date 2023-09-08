WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Photographer Linda Gregory’s memory is staying alive this week as her husband, Mel Gregory, took her camera to take team pictures at the Wichita Northwest game Friday night.

“I think she would love it that I was carrying on her tradition,” said Mel Gregory. “I’ve got her camera that she was using that night, and I just want to do as much as I can.”

Wichita Northwest honors Linda Gregory at game against Wichita Heights (KSN Photo)

On Monday, Linda was hospitalized after players accidentally ran into her, causing her to fall and hit her head. She was later placed on life support.

On Friday, Linda was taken off life support after a grueling decision by family members. There has been hope initially that Linda would be able to recover after she hit her head on the sidelines of a game earlier in the week.

“It started out as a, just an accident,” said Mel. “And then, at first, the doctors thought she would be ok. And so that was the message I put out the first day. And then it got worse and worse.”

Mel says Linda would have wanted her organs donated, and that is happening right now.

Mel also says being on the sidelines taking his own pictures now is bittersweet. He got a lot of hugs as the team and fans observed a moment of silence to honor Linda. He also took a moment to explain why Linda was so popular with fans, players and parents for years.

“Because she loves everybody,” said Mel. “She really did. She loved the kids. Those were her kids.”