WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash between a car and a liquid fertilizer trailer in Harvey County.

Courtesy: Crystal Blankley

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Dean Street in Burrton.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch tells KSN they don’t believe it’s a HazMat call.

This is a developing story.

KSN will continue to update this story as more information is made available.