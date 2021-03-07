Local aviation employee wins Modern-Day Technology Leader Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prince Yengbe is a Modern-Day Technology Leader Award Winner. He says he’s grateful for the honor but the credit goes to the talented team around him.

Yengbe is a Ghanian-born structural engineer specializing in fatigue and damage at Textron Aviation. His job is to make sure airplanes are durable, and his impressive work is getting noticed.

“I’ve always been very impressed with Prince,” Gene Paulsen said. “Of all of the engineers that work for me, Prince is one of the most aggressive about seeking out knowledge and information.”

Gene Paulsen, one of Yengbe’s supervisors, says he nominated Yengbe as Modern-Day Technology Leader Award for the 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards given out by the STEM Conference to recognize him for his contribution to the company.

Yengbe says the honor is unexpected, but he is grateful to his mentors at Wichita State University and Textron.

“To me, it tells me that all the effort and time they put in to show me the ropes has not gone to waste,” Yengbe said.

Yengbe says he wasn’t going to tell his family back home in Ghana that he won the award but his wife posted the news on Facebook anyway.

“I woke up to a lot of text messages from my family that are very happy for me,” Yengbe said. “They really appreciate the fact that I focused on having a waste of your resources they invested in.”

Yengbe says he hopes more minorities will work in the science field to solve the challenges of the twenty-first century.