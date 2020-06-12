Local bands ready to perform again, many moving concerts outdoors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heath Blanke is a drummer for Tequila Ridge, he says the last few months have been tough as a musician. “Music is our passion, it is our addictions. We love to play and we love getting in front of people and without the people, it’s not the same,” he said.

Wichita band, Tequila Ridge is starting to get back to booking gigs, everything from small clubs to big farms. Blanke says the outdoor concerts have an additional perk, “The more people that we can get out and get supporting, the more energy is put up on the stage, the better the music comes out and the safer it is for everybody.”

Luke Whippo is also a member of the Wichita music scene. He has spent the last two weeks playing on patios, “We’re all just really excited to be back! I performed recently at YaYa’s with a band called 90 Proof.” He says the environment was still vibrant, “They were doing their best to social distance but still people were getting up and dancing and having a good time and that’s what we like to see as band.”

The Starlite Drive-in announced that Garth Brooks will be coming to their screens for a special concert. Owner Blake Smith suspects it might not be their only music event, “We have been hit by a lot of different promoters about doing all sorts of different events.” Adding in that their re-opening has proven to be successful, “Quite frankly it may be the only business that you can actually safely social distance and still be entertained,” he added in.

The limited crowds and different venues aren’t the usual concert scene many bands were used to but looks like could be the new norm. “I think that is going to be a very common trend that we see until we really end up on the back end of this thing. So that way we can ensure safety for as many people as we can,” said Whippo.

The City of Wichita is having a meeting Friday, June 12 to look into ways that Naftzger Park can begin hosting small events later this summer.

