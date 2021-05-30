Local barber gives free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local barber is giving free haircuts to people in Wichita who are experiencing homelessness.

Jessica Ramos says she has been setting up shop at a parking lot near East 1st St N and St. Francis in downtown Wichita for almost a month. This is the same location where Shower Up ICT and other organizations help homeless people.

“I just have a lot of love and so it’s best just to give it out” said Ramos.

Ramos says setting up her chair next to Shower Up ICT allows for people to get a fresh trim and also get take a hot shower. “I just want to give positivity back and help everybody,” said Ramos.

She started giving out free cuts at an event that was helping out the homeless in the area. Now, she donates her time and hair-cutting skills for a few hours every Sunday. “It starts with one person, and this world’s already messed up so you just got to be a positive person and to give back to people,” explained Ramos.

While her specialty is men’s hair, she says she can also help trim women’s. “The smile on their faces and their stories– everything, it just made me want to keep giving back and do more,” she said.

Ramos has seen nearly 70 people during her time cutting hair at the lot. “It’s amazing,” said Ramos.

She hopes to inspire more barbers to pick up their clippers and join her.