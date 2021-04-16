Local beekeeper says don’t bee frightened, bees ‘bee-long’ in nature

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spring is in full force, which means many flowers are blooming, and many bees are on the move.

“They do a really, really important job in our ecosystem and our environment,” said Lillian Gootee, local beekeeper.

Gootee says she has been fascinated with bees ever since a queen bee landed on her face nearly 7 years ago. “In a manner of 3 or 4 minutes, I was completely covered in bees, which was wild. That was a wild experience,” said Gootee.

The honey bee is Kansas’ state insect. She says they help pollinate many of the flowers Kansans will be planting this spring. She says without their help, we would not have much of the food on our table. “They do a really, really important job. One out of three bites of food you take has been in some way pollinated by a bee so that it can be on your plate,” she said.

She says many people start reporting swarms of bees in schools, homes, and cars during the spring.

“You need to get somebody there quickly and just don’t spray them because if you spray them, they are all going to die,” explained Gootee.

If a swarm pops up in your home, she suggests to not kill or spray them down, instead call a local beekeeper right away. “Feral bees are losing habitats left and right to the urban world, so I would say there’s definitely been a decrease,” said Gootee.