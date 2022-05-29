WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local brewery honored the lives lost in the Uvalde elementary school shooting on Sunday when more than 20 people gathered in Naftzger Park with posters and candles. Chants filled the downtown Wichita air with people demanding change.

“I think that we need to consider how many times we’re going to allow this to happen before we start valuing the lives of our children over our ability to bear arms,” Marissa Gonzalez, the candlelight vigil organizer, said.

Marissa Gonzalez said she was frustrated when she noticed there hadn’t been anything done in Wichita to support the families affected.

“Things like this affect everybody nationwide — not just the people within the city or the state,” Gonzalez said. “These kinds of laws that allowed this kind of tragedy to take place are laws in just about every state, especially Kansas.”

With the full support of the owners at Norton’s Brewing Company, she grabbed her poster boards and markers and got to work.

“I just want people to show up,” Gonzalez said. “I just want them to care. I just want Wichitians to show up. I want them to care. I want them to show everybody around the nation is affected by this tragedy and be there to mourn with your neighbor.”

Norton’s owner Dan Norton has three kids of his own in school and couldn’t imagine experiencing this himself.

“I don’t want my kids’ school to be on the news and have the most horrific thing in our lives happen to my family like it has so many other families,” Norton said. “I just cannot even imagine getting that phone call and what those parents went through. It’s heartbreaking.”

Both believe school children should be more protected from incidents like this.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Norton said. “I just know that it’s too easy to get your hands on a weapon, and we ought to be doing a little bit more to limit who’s able to get a weapon.”

“There’s no reason why an 18-year-old cannot be able to buy a pack of cigarettes but can have two AR-15s,” Gonzalez said. “That just doesn’t seem logical to me — how we can go and serve our country at the age of 18 and shoot up a school at the same time?”

Norton’s staff said they would like to donate directly to the families affected and are working on a plan to make that happen.