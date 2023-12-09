WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries on Saturday held a coat drive at Tor Brewing.

Prints and Pints aimed to bring in 100 winter coats. For each coat that was donated, you could pick out a free art piece from local artists.

“I feel as though it’s going to be a really cold winter and especially with that new winter storm shelter that opened up through Humankind Ministries it’s just kind of like, people are going to need coats,” Landen Blake Swearingen, an artist and event organizer, said. “It’s a very basic necessity this time of year and it can be fulfilled through the community very easily and creatively.”

If you missed it today, you can catch it tomorrow, with live music and a special brewed beer.