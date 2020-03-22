Local business owner provides cotton face mask to Kansas hospitals

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Medical care providers around the country have been running drastically low on supplies. Especially face masks, but a local woman is doing what she can to help. Juliana Chary owner of Quickstitch Alterations By Juliana says her staff can make a cotton mask in eight minutes. They’ve already made more than 600 masks, on Monday the Red Cross will distribute bundles of her masks to local hospitals.

“I’ve sent some to the nursing homes in Hillsboro since they cannot come in we have just shipped it to them so we are just making it so the hospitals for our communities, whoever wants it. So it’s easy to use and wash afterwards and you don’t have to throw it away, it’s not like a disposable mask,” said Juliana Chary, Store Owner of Quickstitch Alterations.

“They are organic and reusable,” said Juliana Chary, Owner of Quickstitch Alterations.

Hospitals in need of masks can contact Juliana by calling the Quickstitch Alterations store.

