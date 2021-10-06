Local business to raise cancer awareness through an upcoming fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local business is kicking off breast cancer awareness month by hosting a fundraiser.

The fundraiser is called Wine Walk and will be hosted by Chicken N Pickle.

The business is raising money for Victory in the Valley, a local non-profit that financially supports people going through cancer treatment.

This event is not just for the community but also staff at Chicken N Pickle. General Manager Kelsey Rockett said it’s for the loved ones and all the people taken too soon by cancer.

“Cancer has touched, I think, almost everybody in some way, shape, or form, whether it’s a family friend, a colleague, a close family member, or just someone you’ve met in passing. It’s touched you in some way shape, or form, so it’s kind of imperative for us to support our community in this way,” said Rockett.

Tiffany King, a server at the restaurant, said her mother, Anita, was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. She went to every one of her mother’s radiation treatments hoping it would do the trick.

“She had to go through pretty aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments for that,” said King. “She beat it, and it’s been nine years out since her diagnosis.”

For manager Jeff Knott, his father wasn’t as lucky.

“My dad was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer when I was 15 years old,” said Knott. “He ended up fighting it for 15 years, so half of my life.”

Knott lost his father last year.

“I learned everything from him and mostly, how to be a good friend, or parent, or husband, anything like that, you know, he always lived every day, as good as he possibly could,” said Knott.

It is because of these experiences, Knott, King, and other workers at Chicken N Pickle are fundraising for Victory in the Valley.

The group helped the King’s mother.

“She was able to get a free wig through them, and they made the process really easy, and it was really comforting, I guess, in the sense that they were there to help,” said King.

The group also helped Knott’s father. He said it allowed his family to cherish the moments they had left.

“They really helped our family, just us knowing that it wasn’t always so serious. It was about having fun and enjoying your life,” said Knott. “It’s allowing people to kind of live past their illness.”

The event kicks off Wednesday at 6 pm. Rockett said her goal is to raise $25,000.

It is $25 a ticket, and there will be five different stations where people can sample wines. There we’ll also have charcuterie boards.

The proceeds from that are going to support research in fighting breast cancer. There will also be merchandise to buy for the entire month of October. More details can be found by clicking here.