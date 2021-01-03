Local businesses continue adapting to changes because of pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Many local businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic. Changing the way, they once operated into something new. KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked to some who say they are still making changes. For one local coffee shop the changes continue. Sarah Leslie is the owner of Leslie’s Coffee Company and she says they have split up their staff to avoid the spread of the virus.

A couple months back Leslie and her staff would work all at once. But now there are two groups.

She says this way if one becomes infected with COVID-19 the others won’t have to quarantine.

They’ve also added heated outdoor seating and are not allowing customers to sit inside.

“So, we have basically taken our service which before the pandemic was about 75 percent dine in and now everything is pretty much 100 percent to go. We have 14 seats outside, we got a couple heaters, and we also added a planter box that helps break the wind a little bit,” said Leslie.

Leslie says for the most part outside dining has helped keep their sales up. But it’s during cold times like these that there is less customers out.

Employees from Connie’s Mexico Cafe are currently in the works for creating a new outdoor dining area. Since the pandemic started Connie’s has adjusted their location in many ways. Putting up barriers to avoid customer contact, laminated menus, so they can be disinfected and now expanding their outdoor section.

“Our awesome new parking lot that’s going to be big and our patio will probably sit about 8 tables and we are going to have wood covering the north end side and the west end side and then having a gate open so people can see the trains go by,” said Manager at Connie’s Mexico Café, Adele Jordan

Connie’s Mexico Cafe hopes to have their outdoor parking lot and patio done by April to celebrate their 58th year anniversary.