Local businesses share thoughts on new curbside to-go alcohol policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A life-line for Kansas restaurants and bars trying to keep business a float during the coronavirus- curbside alcohol to-go orders.

During a time of social distancing, customers can now call their favorite spot and place their order. “We will fill the growlers for them and take them right out to their car,” said Augustine Iacopelli, Owner of Augustino Brewing Company.

The new policy applies to bars, clubs, wineries, micro-breweries, restaurants, and liquor stores.

Augustino Brewing Company is one of the businesses taking advantage of the new to-go alcohol orders. “Anything that allows us to have an option to get our product into the hands of our fans is a huge help for us,” said Iacopelli.

The Kansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division made the policy change to relieve the burden of businesses possibly closing due to social distancing.

Wichita’s Peerless already closed their doors and despite the new policy they plan to stay closed. “I’m glad people are doing that and trying to help but I don’t see how a bar like us is gonna compete with Dillons,” said Mario Venegas, Co-owner of Peerless.

Meanwhile, The Anchor says they will give it a shot, “It’s something we can implement, especially with wine,” said Schane Gross, Anchor owner.

Nevertheless, she says they are skeptical of just how long it will last, “We might be able to do this for the next day or two but the CDC and health department might say that restaurants and bars are completely shut out.”

R&J’s Discount Liquor says their business has been fluid despite social distancing requirements. Owner, Jeff Breault, says they are glad to-go orders are now allowed to help others. “They aren’t able to go to bars and restaurants like they used to and a lot of those bars and restaurants are customers of ours. So, we feel for those people,” said Breault.

POLICY GUIDELINES:

A licensee may make “curbside” sales to customers, subject to all existing provisions of the Kansas Liquor Control Act (K.S.A. 41-101) and the Kansas Club and Drinking Establishment Act (K.S.A. 41-2601 et seq.) For the duration of the policy only, the payment and physical delivery of the alcoholic liquor may occur on or off of the licensed premises, subject to additional guidelines described below. This means the sales to underage individuals, sales below cost, and similar provisions are still strictly prohibited. Licensees shall remain restricted to those types of sales specifically authorized by their license. Drinking establishments and class A clubs, class B clubs may sell bottles of beer or wine curbside, in accordance with the provisions of K.S.A. 41-2653. For the duration of this policy only, beer or wine sold in this fashion needs to be opened on the licensed premises and properly sealed, but does not need to be partially consumed on the licensed premises. To accommodate these curbside sales, the licensee shall designate specific ” to go” parking stales or similar locations, which must all be located within a 50-foot radius of the entrance to their licensed premises. Sales of any kind (i.e. payment or delivery of alcoholic liquor) occurring outside of this 50-foot radius are strictly prohibited. This policy shall only apply to the following license types: retail liquor store, drinking establishment, class A, class B club, farm winery, microbrewery, microdistillery and producer.

