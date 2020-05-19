Local cattle producers switching gears

MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW)-The pandemic has changed the way many carry out their livelihood. This is true in how the local beef industry operates as well.

Nationally, meatpacking plants have had to slow down production due to the pandemic, creating a backlog in the industry, but local cattle ranchers are finding other ways to keep going.

“On the local scale, we’re seeing that our local butchers are just being overwhelmed with the amount of meat that is wanting to go through their processing centers,” said local cattle rancher, Megan Evans.

The beef industry chain is taking a turn, as ranchers are ready to process meat, they’ve switched from large to small processors.

We spoke with several local butcher shops that say they’ve been overwhelmed by the orders, which is creating a new backlog.

Many are now booked until the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, the butchers are being backlogged with everybody having the same idea. Everybody wants to get their beef processed today and right now,” said Evans.

While there is a backlog, many livestock producers and local meat companies stress that there is not a beef shortage. The temporary backlog is just that, temporary.

