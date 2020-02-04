Local Chiefs fans gearing up for the victory parade, travel options available

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- For less than $100, you can make a day trip out of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday (Feb. 5).

For many fans, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate a victory that hasn’t happened in half a century.

The moment eight-year-old Sterling Knowles found out he would be going to the parade, all he could say was, “Oh my gosh!”

His whole family is going and they are die-hard Chiefs fans.

“We have to experience this as a family,” said Marc Knowles, Chiefs fan. “I hope that we have three or four more in the next few years.”

While the celebration after The Big Game featured thousands of fans, Kansas City officials said they’re expecting more than one million people at the parade.

“It’s a celebration for the city,” said Lance Moore with Kincaid Transportation. “Everybody regionally is going to enjoy celebrating the Chiefs’ success and what that means for Kansas City.”

Kincaid Transportation has been a traveling partner with the Chiefs for many years. They have created a trip to give fans an affordable option to travel to the celebration stress-free.

“Those people that were looking for regional travel options,” said Moore. “To be able to attend the parade, as well as the festivities and be able to make a day trip out of it.”

The buses will leave from Wichita, Joplin, Springfield, and Columbia with stoped in Emporia and several other cities in Missouri.

The highest price is $99, but goes even lower depending on the location you plan to leave from.

But however you get there, fans said you better have your chants ready to go.

“To be able to go and experience that snippet of this excitement is incredible,” said Knowles.

To see all of the available packages to Kansas City through Kincaid Transportation in partner with Go Ground, click here.

KSN reached out to Village Travel about possible travel packages, but company representatives said they have not scheduled a trip to Kansas City for the parade.

The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. The exact route will be announced Tuesday along with transportation and public safety details.

The celebration will include a victory rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the parade ends.