Local church and other organizations come together to fight food insecurity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The drive-thru mobile food pantry is a partnership between the City of Wichita, the Kansas Food Bank, the Wichita Black Alliance, and the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Their goal is to help fight food insecurity across the city.

“The church has been called to be a blessing to the community to help feed the poor, and provide a resource to the needy,” said Pastor Roosevelt DeShazer with Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.

Volunteers gave out 300 boxes of non-perishable items, baked goods, fresh produce, and dairy products to fight food insecurity across the city, and focusing on an area where it’s most needed.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located close to 25th St. and Hillside, but the closest grocery store is almost two miles away.

“I’m grateful and thankful to the lord,” said Glenda Musisi, who came to pick up food. “We don’t have enough places over in these areas, the closest one is down on 13th and Grove — you can see why the people are here, it’s because this is the closest place.”

Volunteers said even though things are slowly getting back to normal, people are still in need of a helping hand. These boxes are here to help people put food on the table.

“A lot of people just don’t know what’s out there resource-wise to be able to help them, said Dana Gates, intern with Atwater Resource Center. “And so instead of them just sitting and struggling it’s a good opportunity to help them out without them having to do any applications or paperwork,” she added.

Gates says she hopes these monthly food giveaways will help people save money by not spending it on fast food.

“Nine times out of 10 they can’t afford to go just always get it at the store,” Gates said. “We don’t want them to always just have stuff, bought or already cooked for them when they’re quite capable of doing it themselves.”

DeShazer says he and his church feel blessed to be a small part of helping out they serve.

“This may not supply them for a whole month,” DeShazer said, “but it will at least supplement them and help them so they don’t have to buy something for at least a week or two.”