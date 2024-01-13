WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A feast for a giant was prepared on Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

The church made more than 800 pounds of noodles for its 77th annual chicken noodle dinner on Jan. 27. For just $12, you can go their drive thru and receive chicken noodle soup, a dessert and cole slaw.

The volunteers said it’s for more than raising money.

“Our church, we believe in fellowship and the best fellowship you can have is sitting around the table eating a home cooked meal and we just love it,” Robert Scott, a volunteer, said.

The drive thru will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.