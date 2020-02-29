Local company teams up with officials to develop plan for possible Coronavirus outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As countries around the world are preparing for the spread of the Coronavirus, officials in Wichita are putting final touches on local plans.

A hydrogen-based fog and mist called Steramist can clear a room of viruses and infections within seconds and Ion Environmental Services uses it every day in Wichita and surrounding areas.

That’s why the company has partnered with officials to help develop a plan if the Coronavirus makes it way to Kansas.

“We are working with a number of officials, both city, state, and county,” said Camden Roach with Ion Environmental Services.

The company uses it to clear buildings after outbreaks of the flu and other illnesses inside of schools and hospitals.

“We’re basically resetting the pathogen presence in the room or in the building back down to zero,” Roach. “That’s our goal.”

You’ve likely seen videos from overseas of workers tirelessly cleaning in the countries with Coronavirus patients and that product is the same that is being used here locally.

According to experts, the spray and fog have a nearly perfect track record of killing deadly pathogens that could make you sick.

“We can do things like getting paramedics out the door quicker after they do a treatment,” said Roach. “It’s really big with EMT’s so we can clean the vehicle so they’re not infecting the next patient that’s getting in there.”

The City of Wichita said a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan was put into place in September for potential medical outbreaks, including quarantine response.

First responders including the Wichita Fire Department are also staying up-to-date on alerts that could affect our area.

“We’re ready and we’re prepared to fight the Coronavirus,” said Roach.

Officials want to stress that this is only a precautionary plan and there is no need to panic. They are wanting to keep residents safe and have a plan in place just in case.

For more information about the county’s efforts, click here.

To find out more about the resources the fire department has been given, click here.