Local convent downsizes to make room for other charitable projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of Wichita’s history. The Sisters of Saint Mary’s Convent is selling a variety of unique items collected throughout the years.

“They’re downsizing and over the decades much- very nice furniture antiques have been donated and given, gifted, acquired by the sisters and they just don’t have room anymore. So we have the really great task of selling it,” said Tammey Stubes, owner of Stubbs Estates.

That includes items like a 19th-century painting of a Scottish meadow, religious icons, crystal glass as well as antiques from their sister convent in Kyoto, Japan.

The Sisters are making room for other charitable projects that will share space within the convent.

“The group of nuns in Wichita, their numbers have diminished a little and so on this large campus, they’ve leased out quite the number of their buildings to other charities and so everything from the chapel and other places around that they’ve now leased all of that is now for sale,” said Tammey Stubes, owner of Stubbs Estates.

On the first day of the sale, people were lined up to check out the unique items, even before organizers opened the doors at 3 p.m.

” I think that I got here 20 till one,” said Pat Dawson. “Well, I do want to look at the geisha girl picture It is one of the things that I’m going to look for and then I like some of the masks.”

For one local woman, this estate sale is more than just the items being sold, it’s actually a walk down memory lane.

” Well, I grew up in All Saints Parish, went to school there and didn’t live really far and this has always been in the neighborhood,” Said Nancy Young, “And I knew a lot of the sisters that were here and I just want to come and get a remembrance actually. I talked to a sister here, years ago, and she didn’t let me have a picture of a drawing that she’s done. And I’m hoping maybe I can find it here.

The sale will continue through Sunday.

The estate sale will take place at St. Mary’s convent on 3700 E Lincoln St. Wichita.

DATES :

Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Saturday, Nov 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov, 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

