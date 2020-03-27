Local doctors change the way they work to help prevent infection of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Kansas doctors are changing the way they work to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Cancer Center Of Kansas has moved to a virtual consultation method where doctors are able to check up on the patients without meeting them in person.

“We want to make sure that all our cancer patients have faith over fear,” said President of Cancer Center of Kansas, Dr. Shaker R. Dakhil.

They have also set back patients appointments if they are not in-need of emergency medical care.

“We do it virtually by calling the patient at the same time there appointment was supposed to be,” added Dakhil.

Dr. Jany K. Moussa specializes in kidney care. He says patients could go in , get their treatment and remain isolated even if they test positive with COVID-19.

“Actually we already have a special dialysis unit with a designated shift if they have the disease. They will all go dialyzes in that room until they are cured from their disease,” Said Nephrologist for Wichita Nephrology Group, Dr. Jany K. Moussa.

Both doctors recommend patients keep up with their consultations whether that be a virtual one of in-person and by no means stop assisting.

