WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For many Kansans, the below-freezing temperatures coming soon mean turning up the heat and staying indoors as much as possible. But that’s not an option for everyone.

Open Door has been stocking up on scarves, hats and gloves to prepare for the cold temperatures.

Josh Watkins with Open Door says it has a new partnership with United Way to get people from the shelter to housing. In the last two months, 25 people have gone from Open Door to housing, working to get people off the streets.

Watkins and his team say the homeless population deal with a lot, and nothing is guaranteed for them.

“Besides mental illness, they have severe addictions,” Watkins said. “And besides that, if they’ve been on the street a month or two, guaranteed they probably have PTSD as well because they’ve been worried about their safety the whole time.”

Open Door is taking donations of warm clothing, shoes, hand warmers or anything else that can keep people warm.

