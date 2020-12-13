Local hospitals prepare staff for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Local hospitals are now preparing their staff to receive that first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with local health officials who say the timing couldn’t be better. They say their staff has been worked to the core and this vaccine will not only reduce the workload for them but also help in the long run.

“It finally feels like maybe a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Rex Degner, Chief Medical Officer at Hutchinson Regional Medical.



Within a few days hospitals like Hutchinson health care will receive their first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.



“We can start immunizing some of our frontline workers so that they can be assured that they can continue working and not be pulled off the job because they’ve become ill,” said Degner.



Dr. Rex Degner works at Hutchinson healthcare and says the recent spike in COVID-19 patients has put a toll on their frontline workers. Forcing them to work extended hours.



“So, to be able to get vaccinated and have their loved ones also eventually get vaccinated. They could get back to some semblance of whatever the new normal is,” said Degner.



He says they are already working on a distribution plan.



“There is some concern that a certain number of people will get flu like symptoms for a day or two when they get the vaccine. So, we have to be careful and vaccinate just a portion of our staff at any one time,” said Degner.



Jacob Hodges is an Infectious Disease doctor at Mowery Clinic in Salina. He hopes the community understands the research that was put into this and consider getting vaccinated

“They’re trying to alleviate some of those concerns by trying to include some different populations some different ethnicities of individuals and different age groups,” said Infectious Disease doctor at Mowery Clinic, Jacob Hodges.

LATEST NEWS: