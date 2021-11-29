Local Jeep enthusiasts hosting toy run this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Area Jeeples, a group of people in the Wichita area who own jeeps, and Eddy’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR) are coming together for a toy run Saturday, December 4.

Participants can meet at Jimmie’s Diner, located at 3111 N Rock Rd, as early as 8:30 a.m. to have breakfast before the event.

Starting at noon, from Jimmie’s Diner, toy run participants will head to Eddy’s CDJR, 11028 W Kellog Dr.

Participants who drop off a donation will receive a free lunch and beverage. All are welcome to donate a toy in exchange for a meal.

The Wichita Area Jeeples and Eddy’s CDJR will be hosting a raffle. Raffle prizes, donated by the Wichita Area Jeeples and local businesses, include things like gift certificates, gift baskets, products for Jeep owners, and even a fishing trip. Raffle tickets are $10 each or $15 for 100 tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to The Gallant Few and Harbor House.

“The toy run is a way to provide a smile for a kiddo that may have gone without this year or even last year,” said Michelle Oliphant, a local Jeeple. “COVID impacted our community deeper than anyone could have anticipated. Many of us are still struggling in the aftermath with depressive and anxiety-related concerns. Regardless of the many reasons to be divisive in today’s world, the local Jeep community is a way we can champion a concern that we can all embrace with one another. I’m grateful to be a part of this group.”

Matt Moore, a member of the Wichita Area Jeeples, has taken on the task of being the event planner for the toy run for the second year in a row.

Moore says he wanted to get the toy run up and running again in honor of his great grandmother, who used to go around to garage sales, purchase toys, clean them up, and wrap them in order to give them out to families in need. Moore says she called it ‘Operation Santa Clause,’ and that her community loved to get involved. Moore says his grandmothers’ church took over the operation, but that it did not last.

Whether you are a Jeep owner or not, and would like to participate in the toy run, you can contact the Wichita Area Jeeples through their Facebook group or show up to Jimmie’s Diner Saturday ready to go.

Wichita Area Jeeples share their enthusiasm for Jeeps in their Facebook group, have meetups and host their own personal events. If you are a Jeeple in the Wichita area yourself, they invite you to join their Facebook group.