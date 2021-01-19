Local leaders to attend Inauguration in-person and virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Some local leaders are already making their way to the nation’s capitol for Inauguration Day for President-Elect Joe Biden, while others plan to watch virtually.

Senator Roger Marshall said he and his wife will be attending in-person.

In a statement to KSN, Marshall said,

““Without a doubt, there are brighter days ahead for our country, and looking back should not be on our agenda. As leaders, we must now do everything we can in the coming months to ensure the levers of government are fully operational. Not only is it unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office, I firmly believe an impeachment effort at this juncture will only raise already heated temperatures of the American public and further divide our country at a time when we should be focused on bringing the country together and moving forward. Whether it’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all those who want and need it, boosting job recovery, or opening our economy back up to pre-pandemic levels, we have real work to do.”

Representative Ron Estes will also be attending the Inauguration in-person.

In a statement to KSN, Estes said,

“”It will be an honor to attend our nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, and I look forward to quickly getting back to work advocating for what matters most to Kansans – reopening the economy and pushing against radical policies that will hurt families and small businesses.”

In Wichita, Brandon Johnson, city councilman received a special piece of mail from the Inauguration Committee.

Johnson said he was excited to open an envelope with an invitation to virtually watch the Inauguration.

“It’s pretty awesome to think you’d get something from someone or that campaign on that level,” said Johnson. “It was pretty exciting to see it.”

Johnson will not be able to travel because of the pandemic, but will watch virtually. He said he hopes the message of the Inauguration will be unity.

“At the end of the day, we’re all Americans,” said Johnson. “We have to work together. We may believe differently. I believe the lessons we’ve learned, especially here recently, it’s better to work together and be opposed in the ways that we’ve seen.”

Johnson said although he can’t be there to witness it, attending an Inauguration in-person has always been on his bucket list.